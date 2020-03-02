Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Sidoti

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Sidoti from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 81.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HOFT. ValuEngine cut Hooker Furniture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Hooker Furniture stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.72. 3,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,416. Hooker Furniture has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $222.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $158.18 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hooker Furniture by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hooker Furniture by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Hooker Furniture by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 127,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 41,886 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hooker Furniture by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 24,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hooker Furniture by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

