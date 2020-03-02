HOQU (HQX) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, HOQU has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One HOQU token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Hotbit and HitBTC. HOQU has a total market cap of $395,815.00 and $1.95 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.39 or 0.02839717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00224073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00047875 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00133394 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.