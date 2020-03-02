Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,872 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000. Intel comprises approximately 1.1% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 978.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after buying an additional 4,814,051 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,970,000 after buying an additional 3,115,025 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 510.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $94,146,000 after buying an additional 1,315,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 323.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,592,078 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $95,286,000 after buying an additional 1,216,321 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.33. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Insiders have sold 25,872 shares of company stock worth $1,567,094 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

