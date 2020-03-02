Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,982 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp comprises approximately 1.6% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 4.01% of Horizon Bancorp worth $34,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $15.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Horizon Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $706.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $53.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

