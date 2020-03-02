Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Short Interest Down 5.8% in February

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 42,120,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the January 30th total of 44,710,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HST shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $14.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

In related news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 753,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,032,000 after purchasing an additional 36,744 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 245,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 33,546 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

