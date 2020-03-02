Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 97.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,105 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Howard Bancorp worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

In related news, insider Priam Capital Fund I, Lp sold 23,814 shares of Howard Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $419,602.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,885,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,213,999.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 1,071 shares of company stock valued at $14,919 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBMD. Stephens began coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HBMD opened at $15.75 on Monday. Howard Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $300.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 million. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 15.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Howard Bancorp Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Bancorp Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.