HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 802,591 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 72,891 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of HP worth $16,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in HP by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,713 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in HP by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 800,227 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after purchasing an additional 361,718 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in HP by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 3,037,091 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $62,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in HP by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 22,465 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HP stock opened at $20.79 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.36.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

