HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,626 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 30,967 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in HP were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in HP by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in HP by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in HP by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in HP by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HPQ traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,297,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.36. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.27.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

