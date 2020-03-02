HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Position Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,312 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,246 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in HP by 12.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,242 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in HP by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in HP by 3.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 711,375 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $13,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,673 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 558,433 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.87. 1,263,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,297,370. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.36. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.