HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target Lowered to GBX 785 at Goldman Sachs Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its price objective decreased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 785 ($10.33) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “conviction-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. DZ Bank boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.84) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.39) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 582.67 ($7.66).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 518 ($6.81) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 574.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 590.80. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 741 ($9.75). The stock has a market cap of $106.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.50.

In related news, insider John Hinshaw sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.25), for a total value of £35,429.30 ($46,605.24). Also, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 45,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.39), for a total transaction of £254,108.30 ($334,265.06).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

