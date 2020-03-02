HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 570 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 570 ($7.50) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of HSBC to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.39) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target (down from GBX 560 ($7.37)) on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 580.67 ($7.64).

HSBA stock traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 520.10 ($6.84). 79,511,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,590,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 574.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 590.80. The stock has a market cap of $105.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 741 ($9.75).

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 45,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.39), for a total transaction of £254,108.30 ($334,265.06). Also, insider John Hinshaw sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.25), for a total transaction of £35,429.30 ($46,605.24).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

