HSBC (LON:HSBA) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 560 ($7.37). Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.39) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 644 ($8.47) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of HSBC to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 582.67 ($7.66).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 518 ($6.81) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $106.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 574.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 590.80. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 741 ($9.75).

In other HSBC news, insider John Hinshaw sold 6,430 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.25), for a total value of £35,429.30 ($46,605.24). Also, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 45,215 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.39), for a total transaction of £254,108.30 ($334,265.06).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

