HTMLCOIN (HTML) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.74 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, C-Patex, HitBTC and Fatbtc. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $8,001.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.01009688 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00041263 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00015716 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00205006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007640 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00069875 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00310311 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, C-Patex, Fatbtc, Bleutrade, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

