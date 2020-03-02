Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.32% of Hub Group worth $23,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hub Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $46.23 on Monday. Hub Group Inc has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $900.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.88 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hub Group Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

