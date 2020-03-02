HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 478.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,228 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,576 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of HubSpot worth $24,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in HubSpot by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,685,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 645.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUBS opened at $179.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.06 and its 200-day moving average is $168.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. HubSpot Inc has a 12-month low of $137.30 and a 12-month high of $207.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $186.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $152,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total value of $1,333,636.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 705,578 shares in the company, valued at $110,691,076.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,819 shares of company stock worth $4,770,938 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.18.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

