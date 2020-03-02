Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Hudson Technologies to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Shares of HDSN stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,504. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.69. Hudson Technologies has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69.

Several analysts have commented on HDSN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.

