Hudson’s Bay Co (TSE:HBC) Director Sells C$33,914.00 in Stock

Hudson’s Bay Co (TSE:HBC) Director Wayne Longmire Pommen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.94, for a total value of C$33,914.00.

Shares of Hudson’s Bay stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$10.94. 1,142,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,505. Hudson’s Bay Co has a 1 year low of C$6.22 and a 1 year high of C$10.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 913.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96.

Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported C($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.45) by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson’s Bay Co will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBC. CIBC upped their price target on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.30 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Hudson's Bay Company Profile

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.

