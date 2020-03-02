Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) to post earnings per share of $4.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.42. Humana reported earnings of $4.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $18.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.52 to $18.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $22.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.47 to $22.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.00.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $25.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $345.36. 1,855,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,038. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $357.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Humana has a 12-month low of $225.65 and a 12-month high of $384.99. The company has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

In other news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,134,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $5,184,708.99. Insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Humana by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Humana by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Humana by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 163,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Humana by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

