Humaniq Reaches One Day Volume of $68,232.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, Humaniq has traded 19% lower against the dollar. Humaniq has a market cap of $836,052.00 and $68,232.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.39 or 0.02839717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00224073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00047875 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00133394 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, YoBit, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

