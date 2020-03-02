Humanscape (HUM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,061.00

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, Bilaxy and DigiFinex. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and $6,061.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.79 or 0.02832134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00223423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00134909 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,929,925 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, DigiFinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

