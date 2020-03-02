Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 440 at Berenberg Bank

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 440 ($5.79) in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HTG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hunting from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hunting from GBX 402 ($5.29) to GBX 398 ($5.24) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Hunting from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hunting in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hunting from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 536.27 ($7.05).

HTG stock opened at GBX 320.20 ($4.21) on Monday. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 283 ($3.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 657 ($8.64). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 326.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 400.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $530.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63.

In other Hunting news, insider Carol Chesney bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 304 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £12,160 ($15,995.79).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

