Hurify (HUR) Trading 71.3% Lower This Week

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Hurify has a market capitalization of $21,366.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hurify has traded down 71.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hurify token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, IDEX, Tidex and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00053737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00497114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.01 or 0.06465243 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00062959 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030230 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005634 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011372 BTC.

Hurify Profile

HUR is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hurify is medium.com/@Hurify. Hurify’s official website is hurify.co.

Hurify Token Trading

Hurify can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, LATOKEN, IDEX, Tidex and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hurify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hurify using one of the exchanges listed above.

