Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$12.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$13.00. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 89.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HSE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Husky Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Husky Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Husky Energy from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Husky Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.07.

Shares of HSE stock traded down C$0.06 on Monday, reaching C$6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,655,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,639. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.68. Husky Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.12 and a 1 year high of C$14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.34.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

