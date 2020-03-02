Hyperion Trading 7.8% Lower This Week (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Hyperion token can now be purchased for $0.0764 or 0.00000859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, CoinExchange, Hotbit and Bibox. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $24.21 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.12 or 0.02854124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00224634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00047698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00135751 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space.

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, CoinExchange, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.