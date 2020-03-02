HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the January 30th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HYRE. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of HyreCar in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in HyreCar by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 46,166 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HyreCar by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in HyreCar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in HyreCar by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,428,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 652,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HYRE opened at $3.14 on Monday. HyreCar has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $8.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.60.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

