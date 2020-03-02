Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 236,400 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the January 30th total of 250,700 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HY opened at $48.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.03. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $68.57. The company has a market capitalization of $802.80 million, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $834.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.50 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

