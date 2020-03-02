I/O Coin Reaches Market Cap of $1.24 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0687 or 0.00000778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $21,666.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.01021089 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00016140 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002928 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,015,616 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

