Iamgold Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:IMG)

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iamgold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Iamgold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Iamgold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$3.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of -4.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.54. Iamgold has a 12 month low of C$3.08 and a 12 month high of C$5.55.

Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

