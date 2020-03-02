Ian Scapens Buys 42,372 Shares of Renold plc (LON:RNO) Stock

Renold plc (LON:RNO) insider Ian Scapens purchased 42,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £5,084.64 ($6,688.56).

LON:RNO traded up GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 11.82 ($0.16). 633,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,013. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55. Renold plc has a twelve month low of GBX 12.86 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 39 ($0.51). The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renold in a research note on Friday.

About Renold

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered and power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

