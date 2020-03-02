IBM (NYSE:IBM) Stake Lowered by Torray LLC

Torray LLC lowered its position in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. IBM comprises approximately 2.8% of Torray LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Torray LLC’s holdings in IBM were worth $16,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IBM by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IBM during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBM during the third quarter valued at $60,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBM during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IBM during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $4.15 on Monday, reaching $134.30. 8,528,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,856,589. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. IBM has a twelve month low of $126.36 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.50.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.59%.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of IBM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $164,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,647.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IBM from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.60.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

