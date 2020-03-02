iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) Shares Acquired by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 926,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned about 1.64% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $23,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBDM stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $25.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0539 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

