iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Holdings Increased by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 170.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,330 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF comprises 1.9% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned about 1.71% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $17,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 44,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 96,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 521,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 45,259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBDO stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $25.60. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $26.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

