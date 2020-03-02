iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts

iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) – Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of iCAD in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 28th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of iCAD from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $13.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $211.37 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.09. iCAD has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.38 million during the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 43.24% and a negative return on equity of 84.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iCAD by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iCAD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iCAD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in iCAD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,667,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in iCAD by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 30.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

