Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Ichor worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ichor by 81.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 662.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ICHR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ichor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

Ichor stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,276. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $650.55 million, a PE ratio of 62.62 and a beta of 2.63.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Ichor had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $412,661.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,483 shares of company stock valued at $528,796 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

