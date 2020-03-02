ICO OpenLedger (ICOO) 1-Day Volume Hits $73.00

ICO OpenLedger (CURRENCY:ICOO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last week, ICO OpenLedger has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar. ICO OpenLedger has a market cap of $34,829.00 and $73.00 worth of ICO OpenLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICO OpenLedger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0747 or 0.00000863 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ICO OpenLedger alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.13 or 0.02710706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00223910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00047505 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00132534 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ICO OpenLedger

ICO OpenLedger’s total supply is 465,952 tokens. The Reddit community for ICO OpenLedger is /r/OpenLedgerDEX. The official website for ICO OpenLedger is icoo.io. ICO OpenLedger’s official Twitter account is @icoo_io.

ICO OpenLedger Token Trading

ICO OpenLedger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICO OpenLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICO OpenLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICO OpenLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICO OpenLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICO OpenLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.