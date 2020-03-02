ICON (ICX) Market Capitalization Achieves $165.47 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00003561 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, DragonEX, COSS and Upbit. ICON has a total market cap of $165.47 million and approximately $15.63 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 524,956,863 coins. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Bithumb, OKEx, Huobi, OOOBTC, Hotbit, CoinTiger, ABCC, Rfinex, HitBTC, Bitbns, DragonEX, Binance, Gate.io, COSS and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

