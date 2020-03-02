Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $169.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ICLR. Citigroup began coverage on Icon in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $156.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.21. Icon has a 1-year low of $127.58 and a 1-year high of $178.99.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $725.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.13 million. Icon had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Icon will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,643,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $627,470,000 after purchasing an additional 48,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Icon by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,347,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,234,000 after acquiring an additional 36,099 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Icon by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,760,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,270,000 after acquiring an additional 235,944 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Icon by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,590,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,011,000 after acquiring an additional 199,267 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Icon by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 798,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

