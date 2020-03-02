IDEX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,899.00 (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. IDEX has a market cap of $7.21 million and $2,899.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $251.29 or 0.02839097 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00224349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00047409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00133004 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 488,428,971 tokens. The official website for IDEX is idex.market. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.