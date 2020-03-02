Ignis 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.74 Million (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, Ignis has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ignis token can currently be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit, Vebitcoin, Indodax and STEX. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $19.07 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.77 or 0.02842687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00223167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00047408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00133050 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis.

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, STEX, Bittrex, Upbit, Vebitcoin, Indodax and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

