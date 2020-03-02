IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Director Darrell B. Lee Buys 2,500 Shares

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Director Darrell B. Lee purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $12,925.00.

Shares of IKONICS stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.17. 12,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,622. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. IKONICS Co. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $8.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88.

IKONICS Company Profile

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions.

