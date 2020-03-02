Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Trimmed by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,954 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,058,000 after buying an additional 581,489 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.79.

NYSE ITW traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,929,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,217. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.92 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

