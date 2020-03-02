Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will post $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.34. Illumina reported earnings per share of $1.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.13.

Shares of ILMN traded up $8.96 on Monday, reaching $274.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,776. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Illumina has a twelve month low of $252.43 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $304.65 and a 200-day moving average of $305.28.

In other news, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.01, for a total transaction of $391,212.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total value of $187,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,650 shares of company stock worth $850,731 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its position in Illumina by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its position in Illumina by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,154 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

