Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,687 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for approximately 2.0% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $13,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 104,845 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,896,000 after purchasing an additional 17,796 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 188,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $62,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 692,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after purchasing an additional 56,930 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.01, for a total transaction of $391,212.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,650 shares of company stock worth $850,731 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $12.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $278.28. 1,767,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,457. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.43 and a 1-year high of $380.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.13.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.