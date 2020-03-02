ImageCoin (IMG) Achieves Market Cap of $1.76 Million

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0997 or 0.00001126 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $1.28 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001250 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 18,625,441 coins and its circulating supply is 17,625,443 coins. ImageCoin's official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

