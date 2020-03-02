IMI (IMI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

IMI (LON: IMI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/28/2020 – IMI had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/28/2020 – IMI had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/24/2020 – IMI had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,125 ($14.80) to GBX 1,230 ($16.18). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – IMI had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/19/2020 – IMI had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,040 ($13.68) to GBX 1,120 ($14.73). They now have an “add” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – IMI was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 950 ($12.50) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 920 ($12.10).

2/11/2020 – IMI had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,010 ($13.29).

1/20/2020 – IMI had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 915 ($12.04) to GBX 985 ($12.96). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – IMI is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,320 ($17.36) price target on the stock.

1/20/2020 – IMI had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,230 ($16.18) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – IMI had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – IMI had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,340 ($17.63). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 1,006 ($13.23) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 15.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,120.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,069.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54. IMI plc has a 12 month low of GBX 9.09 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,206 ($15.86).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 26.20 ($0.34) per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $14.90. IMI’s payout ratio is 0.65%.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

