IMI (LON:IMI) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,250

IMI (LON:IMI) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,280 ($16.84) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

IMI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of IMI to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,320 ($17.36) price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of IMI to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($16.77) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,151.67 ($15.15).

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of IMI opened at GBX 1,000 ($13.15) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,120.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,069.49. IMI has a twelve month low of GBX 9.09 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,206 ($15.86).

About IMI

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.