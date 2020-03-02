Immunomedics, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Immunomedics in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Immunomedics’ FY2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Immunomedics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Immunomedics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

Shares of Immunomedics stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. Immunomedics has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 5,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,639,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,452,000 after buying an additional 1,610,550 shares in the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in Immunomedics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,724,000. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,802,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,706,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,694,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,866,000 after buying an additional 727,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

