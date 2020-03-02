Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s current price.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CSFB dropped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.33.

TSE:IMO traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$29.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,145. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion and a PE ratio of 10.30. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$27.67 and a twelve month high of C$40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.68 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.2100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

