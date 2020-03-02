Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Cut to C$34.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.33.

TSE:IMO traded up C$0.27 on Monday, hitting C$29.66. 1,194,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$27.67 and a 1 year high of C$40.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.37. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion and a PE ratio of 10.30.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.68 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.2100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

