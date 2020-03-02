IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.11-0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $37-41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.05 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMPINJ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of IMPINJ from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of IMPINJ from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered IMPINJ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMPINJ presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of PI stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 63,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,783. IMPINJ has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average is $32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.79, a PEG ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 2.15.

In other IMPINJ news, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,000 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $91,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $109,158 in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

